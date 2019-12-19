Trending :
Ongole: Clarify stand on CAA, NRC, Left parties tell YSRCP

Ongole: Left parties CPI, CPM, CPI-ML and other public fronts in the Prakasam district demanded that the ruling YSR Congress Party and opposition Telugu Desam Party give clarity to the public on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) issues rocking the nation.

They wanted both parties to clarify whether they are with the BJP or with the public who are agitating on the streets to protect secular India where all religions and regions are respected.

The parties and organizations took rallies and processions in Ongole, Chirala, Markapuram, Giddalur and other areas and protested at the main centres in the towns to let out their anguish, on Thursday.

In the protest held in front of the district collectorate, the east Prakasam district secretary of CPM Punati Anjaneyulu said that the state government has brought up the three capitals concept just to distract the public from the ongoing turmoil about the NRC and CAA in the country and the opposition is playing its part along with the ruling party.

He said that public that an unavoidable tsunami is gripping around the country in the form of CAA and NRC and advised the public to protect themselves from it by participating in the protests. He said that chief ministers from six states have come forward and announced that they are against the CAA and NRC.

He demanded that YSRCP and TDP speak out in public that whether they are supporting the implementation of the acts or supporting the Muslim, backward, Dalit people and intellectuals who are opposing CAA and NRC.

The CPI district secretary ML Narayana said that to protect the much-acclaimed Unity in Diversity of the country and to oppose the offering of citizenship based on religion, the public should come forward to support the agitators.

He demanded that the Union government take back the Acts and never try to make the issue of north eastern states as a national issue, despite finding a solution for it.

