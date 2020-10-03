Ongole: Congress, BJP compete over burning effigies

Ongole: The Congress and BJP organized effigy burning programmes at the rival offices to prove their muscle and might to the public in Ongole on Thursday and Friday.

Responding to the incident of lathi-charge and obstructing AICC former president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi from consoling the rape victim in Uttar Pradesh, the local Congress leaders including the DCC president Eda Sudhakar Reddy, Uddandi Mallikharjuna Rao, Adinarayana Rao, Sudarsi Ravi, district Sevadal chairman Koppolu Subbarao and others burned the effigy of the UP government and condemned the monarchical rule of the BJP in that state.

Burning the effigy of the BJP government in front of their party office irked the local BJP leaders and they took the same step to counter the Congress. The Ongole parliamentary president of BJP, Sirasanagundla Srinivas followed by other leaders reached the Congress office on Friday, but the police obstructed them and tried to take away the effigy.

However, they protested in front of the Congress office and burned the effigy of the Congress party and warned severe repercussions in future.

The Congress leaders submitted a complaint to the police alleging that the BJP leaders attacked their office and said the BJP leaders proved that they follow Godse on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.