Ongole: Covid fear hits unique Kalaralu procession

Ongole: The fear of coronavirus has greatly affected the participation of devotees in the processions of Kalaralu, the unique tradition as part of the Dasara celebration on Friday and Saturday midnights. The Nagarotsav continued till the Sunday morning until they meet one another at Dargah centre and returned to their respective temples after Mangala Harati.



Kalaram, an idol of the deity made with Panchaloha and used in the midnight procession in the place of the god or goddess in the sanctum sanctorum, as part of Dasara celebrations. It is said that Ongole is the town that Kalaralu processions are being organised after Mysore in India and the tradition is in place for nearly a hundred years here since this place is ruled by Mandapati Rajas under the emperorship of Mysore Maharajas.

In Ongole, the devotees of six temples decorate the Kalaralu and prepare them for the procession on two days, the Durgashtami and Maharnavami. The artistes in attires like Siva, Kalika, and others follow these processions and perform dance and entertain the devotees all the way. The Kalaralu, after going through the streets in the town will meet at the Mastan Dargah in the early morning.

On Durgashtami night, the Kanakadurga Kalaram from the Poleramma and Kanakadurga temple at Balajiraopet, Kalikadevi Kalaram from Kalika temple at Eemanipalem, Nrisimhaswami Kalaram from the Lakshmi Nrisimhaswami temple at BVS hall participated in the procession while on Maharnavami, the Balatripurasundari Devi Kalaram from Balatripurasundari Devi temple at Kothapatnam bus stand, Parvati Devi Kalaram from Pataleswara Swami Parvati Devi temple at Gantapalem and Mahishasura Mardhani Kalaram from Vijayadurga temple at Kesavaswamipet participated in the procession.

Due to Coronavirus and pandemic situation, the participation of the devotees in the procession was reduced but they offered prayers as the Kalaralu pass through the streets. On Saturday night, as the deities pass through the streets, thousands of families offered pooja, Harathi even after midnight. At around 07:00 AM on Sunday morning, the three Kalarams reached the Mastan Dargah center facing each other and the priests from the three temples offered Mangala Harathi to the other deities. Later, the artistes in various attires like Kali and Durga performed the act, Rakshasasamharam before the Kalarams heading to their own temples by Sunday afternoon.