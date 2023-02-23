Ongole: Dist-level science fair concludes

Ongole (Prakasam district): Prakasam district in-charge Collector M Abhishikth Kishore inspected the projects presented by the students and gave a few suggestions to them. He attended as the chief guest for the valedictory programme of the District Level Science Fair held by the District Education Department and SCERT, at St Xavier's High School in Ongole on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the in-charge Collector said that the top projects of school and mandal level science exhibitions in the 38 mandals were displayed at district-level exhibition. He informed that a total of 190 projects were displayed under five categories - eco-friendly materials, environmental and climate change, health and cleanliness, software and apps, and mathematical modelling in the exhibition. He said that the top three projects from each category would be sent to the State-level science fair to be held in Vijayawada on February 28. He shared his experiences of participating in a similar science fair as 9th and 10th class student and expressed happiness for attending it as an officer.

Later, Abhishikth Kishore presented first, second and third prizes to the winners from each of the five categories.

DEO P Ramesh said that about 12,000 students from various schools in the town visited the science fair and clarified their doubts on the projects. He advised the students to have independent thoughts and asked the teachers to groom the students as an asset to society.

PEO Sama Subbarao, Deputy EOs Anitha Rose Rani and Chandramouliswar, District Science Officer T Ramesh Babu, SSA AMO Subbarao, Ongole MEO T Kishore, St Xavier's High School correspondent Sister Valangani Mary and others participated in the programme.