Ongole: Dist SP Malika Garg inaugurates fertility centre

Ongole (Prakasam District): Prakasam district SP Malika Garg inaugurated Komali Fertility Centre at Ramesh Sanghamitra Hospital here on Thursday. Stating that children play a pivotal role in the family, she appreciated Ramesh Sanghamitra Hospital, Ongole for starting Fertility Centre here to bring happiness in the lives of childless couples.

DMHO Dr Rajyalakshmi said that the IVF lab at Komali Fertility Centre is built with latest technology and the IVF centre will help people from Prakasam district and they need not go to other places.

Dr D Deepa and Dr Pratima said that they are happy that their efforts for the last one year yielded result now. They said that the IVF centre has advanced equipment for the follicle study, 3D ultra sound, intra uterine insemination, pre-implantation genetic testing, endometrial receptivity array,

focus treatment for recurrent IVF failure, U site/ sperm/ embryo cryogenic preservation, surrogacy, men fertility and the required tests can be done immediately.

Ramesh Sanghamitra Hospital COO Dr Harikumar Reddy said that the couples, who are longing for children for a long time, could get conceived at Komali IVF Centre at affordable prices. Expert doctors and experienced technical staff are at their service, he added.

Ramesh Hospitals marketing head Dr Y Karthik said Komali Fertility Centre at Ramesh Sanghamitra Hospital is established with the efforts of Dr Ramesh, Dr D Deepa, Dr Pratima and Dr Meera Jindal, and asked the public to utilise the best services offered by the hospital.