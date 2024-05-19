Live
Ongole: District judge Bharathi inspects district jail
Ongole : The Prakasam district judge and District Legal Services Authority chairperson A Bharathi inspected the district jail in Ongole on Saturday and interacted with the prisoners. Along with the DSLA secretary K Syambabu, the chairperson inspected the infrastructure and the facilities being provided to the prisoners.
She examined the sanitation in the blocks, drinking water pots and arrangement of votives mats to prevent scorching sun, food quality, and quantity.
She also checks the quality and neatness of the bed sheets, and the quality of the drinking water in the jail.
She enquired the doctor about the health condition of the prisoners. She interacted with the inmates and asked whether they can utilize the free legal aid.
She visited the IOCL petrol bunk run by the district jail and interacted with the prisoners working in it. The chairperson and the secretary of the DSLA expressed satisfaction with the conditions in the jail and appreciated the Superintendent P Varunareddy.
The jailors V Ramesh and M Srinivasa Rao, deputy jailors B Srinivasa Rao and KV Vasantharao, jail doctor KSVS Brahmateja, and others were present.