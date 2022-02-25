Ongole: Division of districts affects limits of police stations

Ongole: Due to the change of revenue divisions and division of Prakasam district, the limits of number of police stations have changed. The district police are now conducting Grama Sabha in respective villages and explaining the change in station limits to the public.

Following the notification of the division of Chirala, Addanki and Parchuru Assembly constituencies from Prakasam district to Bapatla district, and Kandukuru Assembly constituency into Nellore district, the limits of police stations also changed.

Yedavalli, Rangareddy Palli, Ankireddy Palli, Cherlopalli, Vaddulavagu Palli, Medamvari Palli, Gudimetta, Gudimetta Kothapalli, Ramapuram, Achampalli villages under the limits of Giddalur police station are now changed into Racharla police station.

Daddavada, Narayana Palli, Gundreddi Palli, Alasandala Palli, Govinda Palli, Akkapalli, Venkatampalli, Kankaravari Palli, Pottupalli, Thaticherla, Hasanapuram, Nagireddi Palli, Mutharasipalli under the Giddalur police station are transferred to the limits of Komarole police station.

Similarly, Mattiguntla village in Vetapalem police station limits is transferred into NG Padu police station limits, Thimmasamudram, Maddirala, Muppala villages in Inkollu police station limits are shifted into the limits of NG Padu police station.

On the other side, Mopadu, Kancheragunta villages in Kandukur town PS are transferred to Kandukur rural, while Kakuturu, Badevaripalem, Nekunampuram, Nukavaram, Pokuru, Singamanenivari Palem, Kondareddy Palli, Naladalapur villages are transferred from Kandukur town police station to VV Palem town police station.

Chinapavani, Pedapavani, Mutyalapadu, Muthamvari Palli, Angirekulapadu, Medarametlavari Palem, Anneboyinapalli villages are being transferred into Lingasamudram police station limits from Gudluru police station.

Following the orders of SP Malika Garg, police officials are now conducting grama sabha in villages to explain the change of police station limits to the public. The police department announced that the changes in the limits will come into force from March 1, 2022 and advised the public to utilise the services of the respective police station in future.