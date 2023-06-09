Ongole: Follow e-Filing system, Collector AS Dinesh Kumar instructs staff

Ongole(Prakasam district): Prakasam district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar ordered the officials to follow the e-Filing system without fail. He, along with DRO R Srilatha, inspected various departments in the Collectorate and verified the management of files in various sections in the administration wing, on Thursday.

The Collector ordered the superintendents of various departments in the Collectorate no to pile up files. He ordered them to convert the files into e-Files and store the physical files in the record room. He asked them to file a complaint with the police if they find any file missing from the record room.

Collector Dinesh also ordered the officials to prepare an estimate to construct toilets for the convenience of the employees and to take up repair works of the blocks. He ordered the concerned officers to see the chances of accommodating offices running in rent premises in the Collectorate itself.