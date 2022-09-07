Ongole: Free training in beauty parlour management

Ongole (Prakasam District): The Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute (RUDSETI) is conducting 30 days free training programme in beauty parlour management and zardosi work for the unemployed women from Prakasam district.

The RUDSETI, which is jointly established by Canara Bank and Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara Educational Trust, will conduct the free training programme in its premises in Ongole and offers free boarding and lodging to the candidates.

RUDSETI, Ongole Director P Pratap Reddy said that they are conducting training programmes in beauty parlour management and zardosi work for free and invited interested women to apply for the course from September 15. He said that woman candidate must be a native of Prakasam district and has a minimum educational qualification of Class 8 and above to join the course and with a desire to become an entrepreneur.

Pratap Reddy said that candidates aged between 19 and 45 years can submit their applications to the Director, RUDSETI at TTDC Compound, 4th Lane, 11 Cross Line, Bhagya Nagar, Ongole - 523001. Interested candidates can also apply through their website http://rudsetitraining.org by uploading the scanned documents. He asked the candidates to call on 9849462222 or 7842727217 for any more information if required.