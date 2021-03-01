Ongole: Government that neglects farmers will collapse

Ongole: A number of poets and some children recited poetry here on Sunday stating that the government which neglected the farmers would collapse.

Expressing support to the agitation of farmers at Delhi and the agitation against the privatisation of Visakha steel plant, the poets met at Prakasam Bhavan here and organised Kavi Gayaka Sammelanam in the name of 'Kavi Samayam'.

Representative of Kavi Samayam Nabi K Khan and Dr Nukatoti Ravi Kumar presided over the proceedings.

Secretary of Prajaswamika Rachayitrula Vedika P Rajyalakshmi inaugurated the Kavi Sammelanam.

Honorary president of Navyandhra Rachayitrula Sangham Tella Aruna, poets Manchikanti, Ejra Sastri, Jaladi Mohan Babu and several children of Bommarillu Ashram recited poetry in the meeting.