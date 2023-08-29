Ongole: Govt keen to help students get higher education

Ongole(Prakasam district): Prakasam district in-charge Collector K Srinivasulu said that the State government is supporting every student to pursue higher education by making sure that their poverty is not a constraint for them.

He participated in the release of third tranche funds of Jagananna Vidya Deevena for 2022-23 into the accounts of the mothers of students at the district Collectorate here on Monday and presented the cheques to the beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, the in-charge Collector said that 47,350 eligible students from the district received about Rs 35.40 crore in the third tranche, and a total of around Rs 107.58 crore in the 2022-23 academic year. He advised the students to utilise the monetary help from the government for their higher education and help their families and society in the future. Madiga Corporation chairman Kommuri Kanaka Rao said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is prioritising education and health more than any earlier government. He said that the CM is striving for the welfare of all sections of society.

District social welfare officer Lakshma Naik, BC welfare officer Anjala, and other officials also participated in the programme.