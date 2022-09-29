Ongole: Gurram Jashuva envisioned society without discrimination

Markapuram / Ongole: It is very foolish to try to limit Gurram Jashuva, Dr BR Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule, Jagjeevan Ram and other leaders and reformers, who worked for the welfare and betterment of the society, to a particular caste or creed, as they belong to all sections of the people and they envisioned for the future in which no one is discriminated, stated Dr Audimulapu Suresh, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development.

The Minister inaugurated the statue of poet Gurram Jashuva, as part of his 127th birth anniversary celebrations, at Yerragondapalem on Wednesday. He said that Jashuva and others are a treasure to the nation and everyone should remember their services against all needs, to eradicate social indifferences. With the inspiration from these great personalities, he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is working for the welfare of poor and weaker sections in the State.

District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, Joint Collector M Abhishikt Kishore and others participated in Gurram Jashuva's birth anniversary celebrations organised by Gurram Jashuva Sahitya Samskritika Seva Samithi at the statue of Jashuva at the Collectorate premises in Ongole.

Speaking on occasion, the Collector said that the values of Gurram Jashuva and his fight against social discrimination with the pen as a sword, are inspirational to everyone. He said that Jashuva's works brought a change in the social mindset, and eradicated discrimination. He said that the district will be developed by taking inspiration from Jashuva's fight for social justice.

Jashuva Sahitya Samskritika Seva Samithi president Usurupati Brahmaiah Madiga said that the government had sanctioned Rs 16.75 lakh for the bronze statue of Jashuva and the beautification of the premises. He announced that the statue is getting readied and its installation will be done next month.