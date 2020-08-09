Ongole: Habitual offender held; 2 sovereigns of gold, mobile phone seized

Ongole: Ongole rural police have arrested a habitual offender who breaks into houses and decamps with valuables and motorbikes and spends the money on luxuries.

DSP KVVNV Prasad appreciated rural CI P Subbarao, Santhanuthalapadu SI D Rajarao and their staff for arresting the burglar, who tried to escape the police net, on Saturday.

The DSP said that on credible information, Ongole rural CI Subbarao, SN Padu SI Rajarao and their staff conducted vehicle checks on the Ongole- Kurnool Highway at Endlurudonka village of SN Padu mandal on Saturday morning.

After a few minutes, a man coming on a motorbike from the Ongole side saw the police and sped away without stopping at the check-post. The SN Padu SI chased him for a small distance and took him into custody.

In the interrogation, the man was identified as Shaik Rahul, a resident of Pernamitta village of SN Padu mandal, and is a habitual offender. The police identified that the man in custody was involved in a number of burglaries and housebreakings and was last arrested in a similar case on June 6, 2020. The DSP said that the accused was released on bail recently, but committed three crimes in the last fortnight, including two housebreakings at SN Padu and Mangamooru villages and one theft at Sivalayam in Konganivanipalem.

The police recovered a gold chain of weight 2 sovereigns, a motorbike and mobile phone along with Rs 3,000 cash from the accused and announced to produce him before the court.

The DSP said that SP Siddharth Kaushal appreciated Ongole rural CI P Subbarao, Santhanuthalapadu SI D Rajarao and their staff, HCs A Srinivasa Rao, J Shyamson Prasad, PCs G Ankamarao, M Anil, Naresh and Siva for their skills in the arrest and interrogation of the accused.