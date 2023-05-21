Ongole: High Court Judge bats for apprenticeship for law students

Ongole : Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge Justice Dr Kumbhajadala Manmadha Rao observed that some junior judges being recruited are facing trouble in earlier days, and suggested that law colleges try to send the law students for apprenticeships with senior lawyers to enable them to an idea of court practices before they graduate.

Justice Manmadha Rao participated as the chief guest at the Interactive session with law students and young advocates organised by the Indira Priyadarsini Law College here on Saturday. Addressing the gathering of senior judicial officers, advocates, lawyers and law students, Dr Manmadha Rao advised the students to develop a positive mindset and respect towards seniors, and observation on how the senior lawyers are using their skills to win their cases.

The judge said that many of the young lawyers are applying for the junior judges' recruitment immediately after completing the course, and some of those successfully appointed as judges are facing trouble in the early days due to the lack of experience with the course system. He said that he is happy that more than 60 per cent of the new judges are being women and opined that there should be an apprenticeship with senior lawyers as part of the course. He said that as an apprentice, the law students will get to observe the court procedures, respect the senior lawyers and judges, understand the relation between bar and bench and the skills required for practice.

Prakasam district principal district and sessions judge A Bharati said that what law students learn in classrooms is different from what they practice in the courtrooms. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, she said that it is the lawyer’s responsibility to provide legal advice, represent and advocate for their clients, protect rights and maintain the confidentiality of clients, along with a range of responsibilities and duties as part of their profession.

She read out the observations of the Supreme Court that the counsel appearing before the court should maintain the dignity and decorum of the court and be bounden by the duty to assist the court but not to mislead it. Bharati said that women are coming forward to serve judiciary in the recent past and added that the number should increase further.

Vice-chancellor of Andhra Kesari University Prof Mareddy Anjireddy announced that they are also establishing the College of Law, along with the College of Sciences, College of Engineering and Technology on the campus. Former vice-chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University Prof A Rajendra Prasad advised the students to utilise the library and improve their skills. The secretary and correspondent of the college senior advocate C V Ramakrishna Rao said that the college is run with a non-profit motto and they have also received permission to launch LL.M course on the premises.

College principal Dr K Nataraja Kumar, senior advocate Nagisetty Mohandas, vice-principal Alla Haribabu, Ongole Bar Association president N Satya Srinivas, executive members of the college committee and others also participated in the programme.