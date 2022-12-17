Ongole: IALA elections to be held in next January

Ongole (Prakasam District): Prakasam District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar visited the Industrial Growth Centre at Maddipadu mandal on Friday and interacted with the industrialists and entrepreneurs. He ordered the officials concerned to prepare an integrated development plan by considering the needs and requirements for the next 40 years.

After a meeting with the industrialists, the Collector conducted a review of the number of plots, their allotment, existing industries and their development and expansion requirements. He said that they would conduct elections for the Industrial Area Local Authority (IALA) by the end of January and advised the IALA members to focus on the development of infrastructure.

He promised to extend support from the government and ordered the officials to prepare an action plan for the industrial growth centre with a focus on the necessities and needs for the next forty years.

The Collector ordered them to make sure drinking water, streetlights, construction and maintenance of roads and drainages, security arrangements including the CCTV cameras and control over entry to outsiders etc are provided.

APIIC zonal manager J Venkateswarlu, industries general manager Madhusudan Reddy, inspector of industries Parameswara Rao, labour department deputy commissioner Srinivasa Rao, tahsildar Lakshmi Narayana and others participated in the meeting.