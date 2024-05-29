Ongole: ID cards will be provided to agents in different colours

Ongole: Prakasam district collector and district electoral officer AS Dinesh Kumar and SP Garud Sumit Sunil conducted a meeting with the candidates and representatives of the political parties at the Spandana Hall here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the meeting, collector announced that the arrangements of vote counting at the RISE Engineering College are in place. Officials have already completed the training for the staff participating in the counting, and kept the counting centre under a three-step security cover, and CCTV surveillance.

Counting centre beside strong room is providing ID cards for the agents in different colours for different constituencies, and arranging special flex boards in front of their constituencies.

Agents of the candidates are advised to apply for identity cards by June 1 and advised them to be in their place on the counting day by 06.00 am.

SP Garud Sumit Sunil said that they are diverting the traffic near the counting centre and imposing one-way on the national highway.

Later, the collector and SP inspected the arrangements at the counting centre, RISE College of Engineering, and verified the seal of the strong room, and the command control room.

Ongole parliamentary constituency ARO Jhansi Lakshmi, DRO R Srilatha, SN Padu RO and JC R Gopalakrishna, Markapuram RO and sub-collector Rahul Meena and ROs of the remaining constituencies were present.