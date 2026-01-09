JK Paper Limited open inter-unit T20 tourney

Rayagada: JK Paper Limited inaugurated its inter-unit T20 Cricket League Tournament 2026, with participation from all its major production units JK Paper Mills, Jaykaypur; Central Pulp Mills, Songadh; Sirpur Paper Mills, Kagaznagar; along with the Corporate Head Office, New Delhi.

The four-day tournament from January 8 to 11 will foster teamwork, sportsmanship and inter-unit camaraderie among employees across locations. The tournament was formally inaugurated by Vinay Dwivedi, Executive Vice President (Works), JK Paper Mills, who graced the occasion as the chief guest.

The inaugural match was played between Sirpur Paper Mills, Kagaznagar, and JK Paper Mills, Jaykaypur. Winning the toss, the JK Paper Mills team elected to bat first and posted a competitive total of 184 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs. In response, the Sirpur Paper Mills team was bowled out for 76 runs in 19.1 overs, handing JK Paper Mills a comprehensive victory.

Mohammad Abeesh of JK Paper Mills delivered a standout performance, scoring 72 runs, and was adjudged the Man of the Match. The inauguration ceremony was also attended by senior company officials, including Sundeep Pandey, General Manager (HR & IR), and Dipak Samal, President, JK Cricket Club, Jaykaypur, along with other dignitaries and employees.

The tournament underscores JK Paper Limited’s continued emphasis on employee engagement, wellness, and strengthening organisational culture through sporting initiatives.