Ongole: Junior Red Cross at schools from next year says Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara

Ongole: The Prakasam District Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara flagged off the Indian Red Cross rally from the Collectorate to the Addanki Bus Stand Centre in Ongole on Friday morning, to create awareness among people on blood donation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that there is a great need to create awareness on the Red Cross activities among youth. He said that Red Cross is a symbol of service and everyone should know about the various programmes being taken up by the organisation.

He said that a number of people are dying every day due to the lack of blood, and awareness among the public on the importance of blood donation should be brought with the help of campaigns.

He said due to the coronavirus outbreak, there is a scarcity of blood in the district and added that the government is making arrangements to organise blood donation camps in all mandals soon. He said that they would establish the Junior Red Cross in the high schools and explain to them the importance of the Red Cross' activities.

Prakasam district Indian Red Cross Society chairman Montessori Prakash, QIS Institute's president N Nageswara Rao and other members of the Red Cross Society also participated in the rally.