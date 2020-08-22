Ongole: Leaders urge people to use eco-friendly Ganesha

Ongole: Minister for Energy, Forests, Environment, Science and Technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Minister for Education Dr Audimulapu Suresh and other leaders wished the people on Friday to celebrate a happy Vinayaka Chavithi.

The minister announced that the government has put certain restrictions on the celebrations of the Ganesh Chaturthi, due to the Covid circumstances. He advised the public to pray to the Lord Vinayaka by keeping small environmentally friendly idol made with turmeric and others at their homes. He asked the public to avoid idols made with plaster of Paris to protect the environment and present a beautiful nature as a gift to the coming generations. Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, former minister Siddha Raghavarao, former MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao and others from the Prakasam district wished the public a happy Vinayaka Chaviti, advised them to pray to the earthen idols at their respective homes and asked to follow the Covid containment instructions.