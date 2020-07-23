Ongole: Locals, family pay rich tributes to former Minister GV Seshu

Ongole: The fourth death anniversary of the former minister Gurrala Venkata Seshu was observed by the GVS and GPS Charitable Trust on Thursday. The local leaders and family members paid rich tributes by garlanding the statue of Seshu at the new vegetable market road in Ongole.



The speakers including the former municipal chairman Mantri Srinivasa Rao, Ongole urban bank former chairman Malempati Krishnarao, Nayibrahman Corporation former director Classic Venkateswarlu, district Telugu Mahila president Ravula Padmaja, Ongole TDP president Kotari Nageswara Rao and others recollected the memories of their relation for 30 years with Seshu and explained how he was fondly called as Seshu Master by his students at Santhinikethan Tutorial College. They said that Seshu was an icon for his public-oriented and honest politics and played a key role in the Karemchedu, Tsunduru, Neerukonda movements for justice to the Dalits.

Seshu's son and TDP Prakasam district general secretary Dr Gurrala Rajvimal thanked the former MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao for his cooperation in establishing the statue of his father. He along with his family members Vandana, Vinutna thanked the guests for participating in the program and remembering the services of the former minister.