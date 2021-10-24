Ongole: LSAs to help eligible get govt scheme benefits

Ongole: The local judicial system will help the eligible people get access to welfare programmes launched by the government by resolving the issues, stated district judge P V Jyothirmayi. The judge sent her message to the Legal Service Camp on NALSA (Protection and Enforcement of Tribal Rights) Scheme, 2015 held at the DT Colony in Kothapatnam on Saturday.

As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and following the instructions from the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and State Legal Services Authority (SLSA), the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) is organising Legal Service Camps at various places in the district regularly with the coordination and cooperation of local Mandal Legal Services Authority. The judges and other judicial officers were creating awareness on the legal rights to public and encouraging them to utilise the services of Legal Service Authority.

On Saturday, the DLSA organised the district level legal service camp on NALSA (Protection and Enforcement of Tribal Rights) Scheme, 2015, in which the first additional district judge R Sivakumar and joint collector K Krishnaveni participated as the chief guests.

District judge Jyothirmayi, who is not able to attend the programme, shared her opinion in a voice message. In the message, the judge said that it is very much required for everyone to have knowledge of their constitutional rights and responsibilities. She said that the public can resolve the issues with the help of the judicial system. She announced that they were conducting the legal service camps to create awareness among public, receive urges from the public and address them soon.

The first additional district judge Sivakumar said that they were taking measures to bring legal services near to public, through the legal service camps. He said they provide a solution to the issues being faced by the public and encouraged them to mention them in the urges. Joint collector Krishnaveni said the judicial officers were organising legal awareness programmes in an attempt to rectify the backwardness of weaker sections. The DLSA secretary and senior civil judge R Srinivasa Rao announced providing a solution to the legal issues being faced by the public, is the motto of DLSA. He said the DLSA will act as a bridge between the public and government and help in reaching the welfare schemes to the targeted beneficiaries.

Tribal welfare officer Lalithabai, ICDS PD Lakshmidevi, DRDA PD Baburao, district skill development officer R Lokanatham, local tahsildar Vijayalakshmi explained about the welfare schemes being implemented by their respective departments while the DLSA panel lawyers Ch Venkateswara Rao, Nagaraju explained the opportunities to receive legal help from the DLSA.