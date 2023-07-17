Ongole: Madiga Viswarupa Mahasabha in Hyd soon

Live
The MRPS and MSP founding president Manda Krishna Madiga said that coming days are crucial for the Madiga employees, as they are scheduling Madiga Viswarupa Mahasabha at Hyderabad demanding the classification of SC reservation, and advised the Madigas to bring more people to participate in it.
A meeting with the Madiga employees from the erstwhile Prakasam district was held at the Ambedkar Bhavan in Ongole on Sunday, and Manda Krishna Madiga participated in the meeting as a chief guest. He said that they are planning to hold Madiga Viswarupa Mahasabha in Hyderabad in the second week of August, and asked them to make it a grand success.
The Madiga leaders Kathi Issac, Kiran Prabhakar, Bontha Yesudasu, Devarapalli Bhikshalu, Sarvepalli Raviraju, Prof KVN Raju, T Jalarao, Kathi Kalyan and others also participated in the programme.