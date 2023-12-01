Ongole: Man gets 20-yr jail in POCSO case

Ongole: Prakasam district SP Malika Garg in a statement here on Thursday said that Chaganti Venkateswara Reddy (53) was sentenced 20-year jail and a fine of Rs 1000 was imposed to him by POCSO Court, Ongole.

The SP informed that a minor girl aged 11 years of Darsi mandal was at home while her parents went to work on April 16, 2020. Venkateswara of the same village lured the girl to buy a chocolate for her and took her to his house.

He sexually assaulted the girl and threatened to kill her if she shared the information with anyone. Learning about the incident, her parents complained to police and the then ASI Sai Reddy of Darsi police station registered a case. The then DSP of Darsi K Prakasarao investigated the POCSO case arrested the accused, sent him to remand and filed the charge sheet in the court.

Following the Good Trial Monitoring System set up by SP Malika Garg, the Darsi DSPs followed up on the case and provided witnesses and evidence in the case to the special public prosecutor Y Venkateswarlu, who successfully proved the accused guilty.

The judge also asked the District Legal Services Authority to see the victim receive a compensation of Rs 50,000.

The SP appreciated the then Darsi DSP K Prakasarao, present DSP Ashok Vardhan, SPP Y Venkateswarlu, court liaison ASI Venkataswamy, M Yallamanda, Darsi PS Court head constable B Kasaiah, home guard K Kasaiah.