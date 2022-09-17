Ongole: Manhole was better than ramp, commuters feel

Ongole (Prakasam District): The failure of Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) to repair a culvert properly brought unexpected problems. The solution shown by the engineers is resulting in two or three accidents per day, now.

There is a damaged manhole in the middle of the culvert at Daravari Thota in Ongole, which connects to Trunk Road. Locals of Daravari Thota are suffering due to this for several years and made several complaints to the Municipal Corporation officials seeking repair of the manhole in the middle of the culvert.

A few years ago, the culvert was repaired but the manhole was left intact due to non-availability of circular cement structure of required size. After so much of persuasion from locals, corporators and others, the government had sanctioned Rs 40 lakh to repair the drain, on which both culvert and manhole exist. The people sighed with relief, as local MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy laid foundation stone for repair and construction of the drain.

Even after foundation laid, the Corporation didn't award the contract to any company yet, forcing people to suffer. Recently, a municipal engineers' team visited the place and estimated that it could cost about Rs 5 lakh to reconstruct the culvert and fix the manhole. Unwilling to spend that much money since construction of the drain is around the corner, the engineers wanted to temporarily close the manhole to solve the problem.

But the people openly stated that the damaged manhole is better than the repair, as the engineers constructed a half-foot high ramp in the middle of the road to cover the damaged manhole. This unsuspecting ramp causing motorcyclists and cyclists to topple even during daytime and the bikers at night are getting injured. The nearby shopkeepers observed that at least ten people in the last four days suffered injuries.

Responding to 'The Hans India', OMC Divisional Engineer Padmaja T said that they hoped that the ramp will help people plying on the road. She said that the contract for the construction of the drain will be finalised and the works will start very soon. Meanwhile, ramps would be constructed on four sides to help people commute smoothly and safely, she added.