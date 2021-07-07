Ongole: Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy inaugurates open-air gym at Police DTC

Ongole: Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy inaugurated an open-air gym at the District Training Centre for Police in Ongole on Wednesday.

The Minister said praised SP Siddharth Kaushal for bringing revolutionary reforms in the district police and boosting the morale of the personnel. He said that Siddharth strictly implemented the instructions of containing and controlling the spread of the coronavirus in the district by optimum utilization of the staff.

He appreciated the SP for establishing the Covid Care Centre for the police personnel and their family members. He advised the staff to utilise the open gym and other facilities at the DTC. SP Siddharth Kaushal thanked and said that Balineni Srinivasa Reddy has become a guide and mentor to him.

The additional SP B Ravichandra, OSD Chowdeswari, special branch DSP B Mariyadas, town DSP KVVNV Prasad, traffic DSP Mallikharjuna, DTC vice-principal Ramakrishna and other police officers and staff also participated in the programme.