Ongole: MP M Srinivasulu Reddy commends officials for curbing spread of Coronavirus

Ongole: Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy expressed his appreciation over the efforts by the Prakasam district administration and the services rendered by the doctors and nurses in fighting the coronavirus. He thanked the philanthropists for coming forward to help the poor.



Srinivasulu Reddy inspected the arrangements for containment and control of coronavirus in Ram Nagar area in Ongole and sprayed the sodium hypochlorite solution in the full PPE suit on Wednesday morning.

Later, he distributed masks to local people and Ward Volunteers at various places.

He appreciated the decision of the Chief Minister to provide three reusable cloth masks to every household and announced that the people in Prakasam district would get them in a few days.

He appealed to the people to know about the coronavirus and follow the instructions given by the government during the lockdown.

Ongole Municipal Commissioner P Niranjan Reddy and other officials were present.