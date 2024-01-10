Ongole MP meets Adala, both discuss various issues

Nellore: In the wake of selection of candidates for the ensuing general elections by the ruling YSRCP, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy met Nellore MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy at the latter’s residence in the city on Tuesday and discussed the current political situation.

The Ongole MP came to the residence of Adala Prabhakar Reddy located at the mini bypass road at around 11 am and spent more than half-an-hour and the duo have discussed various issues especially the current political situation in the Assembly constituencies of Nellore Rural, Udayagiri and Venkatagiri. The three constituencies are being represented by MLAs Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and all three have shifted their loyalty to the TDP.

It is learnt that the two MPs have discussed on the YSRCP prospects in the seven Assembly constituencies of Nellore City, Nellore Rural, Kavali, Udayagiri, Kovuru, Atmakuru, and Kandukuru.

The YSRCP high command has finalised the candidature of Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy for Nellore MP seat for the coming general elections.

It may be recalled that before finalising his canditure during an earlier discussion with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy has sought replacement of candidates for the Assembly constituencies of Nellore city, Kavali and Udayagiri.

After the conclusion of discussion with Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Adala Prabhakar Reddy left for Vijayawada to meet the party leadership in Tadepalli.

It may be recalled that Nellore MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy who is the in-charge of Nellore Rural Assembly constituency will be contesting from the same constituency as his candidature has already been finalised by the party high command.