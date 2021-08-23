Ongole: Nageswara Rao elected executive member of FAI

Ongole: V Nageswara Rao has been elected as the executive member of the Fencing Association of India, announced the FAAP on Sunday. Nageswara Rao is incumbent president of the Fencing Association of Andhra Pradesh.

The officials at the FAAP informed that the special general body meeting of the FAI was held at Raipur in Chhattisgarh and the electoral college members elected the executive committee under the supervision of former Uttarakhand HC judge Rajesh Tandon.

Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been elected as the president of FAI while the Home Minister of Maharashtra SD Patil has been elected as the vice-president, general secretary of Olympic Association of India Rajeev Mehtas as the secretary-general, Bashir Ahmed Khan as the treasurer.

The Fencing Association of Andhra Pradesh vice-president Nagam Satish Babu Dora, secretary GSV Krishnamohan, treasurer A Chandra Kalavati and presidents and secretaries of the district associations, fans and others congratulated Nageswara Rao for being elected for the central committee.