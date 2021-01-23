Ongole : New voters to get voter IDs on Jan 25

Ongole : Prakasam District Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara on Friday informed that they will distribute the voter IDs to the newly registered voters on January 25, on the occasion of National Voters Day.

Speaking in the videoconference with the Collectors on Friday, the Chief Electoral Officer K Vijayanand said that the districts should celebrate the National Voters Day on January 25. He said that enough publicity should be done with the aim that the eligible should come forward and seek voter ID.

He ordered them to resolve the applications for voter IDs received from the people by January 31 and inspect the EVMs and VVPATs from February 1 to 10. He appreciated that the double entries are very less in the Prakasam district and advised officials to rectify the remaining soon.

Collector Bhaskara said that they are going to distribute the new voter IDs on January 25 at the Spandana Conference Hall as part of the National Voters Day celebrations. He said that they would speedily rectify the 574 double entries, and 79 logical errors on the voters' list. He said that they received 11689 claims from the public and would resolve them by January 31 and assured to complete the inspection of EVMs and VVPATs by February 10.

Joint collectors JV Murali, K Krishnaveni, DRO K Vinayakam, Sub-Collectors Subbareddy, Naradamuni, Gloria, BC Corporation ED M Venkateswara Rao and others also participated in the meeting.