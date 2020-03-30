Ongole: No lockdown for brick kiln workers

Ongole: Hundreds of people, who migrated from various places in the state and other states of the country, are still working in the brick kilns in the Prakasam district. Blame it on greedy owners who are reluctant to implement lockdown guidelines including mandatory social distance as per the orders of the state and central governments.

There are about 2,000 brick kilns at various places of Prakasam district including Throvagunta, Valetivari Palem, Karavadi, Vaviletipadu, Jarugumalli, Addanki, Tripurantakam, Chundi, Dornala, Cumbum, Markapuram, Giddaluru, Bestavaripet, Komarole, Podili, and others. The bricks made at Valetivari Palem, Karavadi, Tripurantakam and Addanki have great demand in the construction field and the kiln owners receive orders from Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Nellore and Kurnool.

Among the 25,000 plus workers in these kilns, about 20,000 people are contract workers from places like East Godavari, Srikakulam, Mahabub Nagar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, etc. The contractors offer a lump sum amount anywhere between Rs 50,000 to Rs 2,00,000 to the families and bring them to work in the kilns for a fixed duration and wage. The owner provides tiny rooms beside the kilns for their stay and gives a fixed amount for weekly groceries. In this season, the brick workers are toiling hard in scorching sun and high temperatures of the kiln. Unfortunately, the workers working in the kilns have arrived just a few weeks ago and they have to stay back until their contract period.

Even though deadly Coronavirus pandemic has engulfed the world in the last few months, the bricks industry seems to be an exception of sorts. As the workers are already paid in advance, the kiln owners force them to continue to work and make more bricks. Though the lockdown is announced by the state and central governments, the workers are not given an off from the work. For the last week, a large number of kilns in the district are seen with the workers preparing the bricks.

Ankanna, a native of Kakinada and bricks mate working in a kiln at Tripurantakam said they have no option but to work every day in the kiln, even though it is a Sunday or lockdown. He said that due to the advance they had already taken from the contractor, they cannot go home in the middle of the contract as the consequences are undesirable. He said that they can't sit idle in the day and are continuing to work whatever be the conditions.

Ramulu, another worker in the kiln said that though they want to go home, the contractors would not allow them at any cost. He said that no official visited them ever to inquire about their health condition and working conditions. However, Mannem Malakondaiah, owner of a kiln at Tripurantakam said that they are not forcing the workers to work but they are doing it to kill time. He claimed that they are free to go to their home if they desire and he is not going to stop them. Are officials concerned listening?