Ongole: Officials asked to complete counting arrangements by May 30

Ongole: Prakasam District Collector and District Electoral Officer AS Dinesh Kumar inspected the counting centre at RISE Engineering College in Ongole on Monday and ordered the officials to make foolproof arrangements for the counting day.

He inspected the strongroom and the counting centres for the Assembly constituencies and the parliament constituency at the college. He made suggestions to the officers on the arrangement of tables for counting, barricading, banners announcing the details of the counting centres, etc.

He ordered them to complete all arrangements by May 30, so that they could conduct the second round of the training on counting for the staff.

DRO R Srilatha, Lok Sabha constituency ARO Jhansilakshmi, Markapuram RO Rahul Meena, R&B SE Devanandam, surveying department assistant director Kishore and ROs of other constituencies were present.