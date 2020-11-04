Ongole: Party will recognise services of cadre says Balineni Srinivasa Reddy

Ongole: Minister for Energy, Forests, Environment, Science and Technology, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy announced that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will keep his word irrespective of the conditions.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to provide 50 per cent of BC nominated posts to women but announced more than that. He said that the appointment of chairmen and directors for various BC corporations proved the love and respect the Chief Minister had towards the BCs.

Srinivasa Reddy participated as a chief guest along with his Cabinet colleague Dr Audimulapu Suresh at a meeting held to thank the Chief Minister for the appointment of chairmen and directors for 56 BC corporations in the State, at A1 Function Hall here on Tuesday.

The Ministers and various MLAs from the YSRCP felicitated the chairmen of four corporations and 36 directors from the Prakasam district. Srinivasa Reddy said that the Chief Minister has introduced many welfare schemes and programmes for the welfare of BCs in the State and the government will take necessary action to provide justice to them.

He said that the YSRCP has made seven BC MLAs as Ministers and two leaders as MPs from the State. He assured that the party will never forget the hard work of the cadre and advised the chairmen and directors of the corporations to provide the fruits of welfare to the ground level people.