Ongole: PCB officials campaign on use of clay idols

Ongole: The officials at the regional office of Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) conducted a mass awareness programme to the people on the usage of clay idols instead of idols made with Plaster of Paris for the Vinayaka Chavithi festival here on Saturday.



The environmental engineer at the APPCB RO Ongole, Gondiyala Raghava Reddy, informed the people that traditionally the artists used clay, but over the years they started the use of POP, synthetic and inorganic dyes, plastic and polystyrene (thermocol) accessories in the making of idols.

He said that these materials are toxic in nature, non-degradable and have an adverse impact on water bodies by polluting the water quality as well as affecting the aquatic life. He requested the public to use and worship small clay Ganesh idols in place of big Ganesh Idols made of POP and other non-organic materials, as they would also cause air pollution by creating traffic problems during immersion.

Addressing the programme as the chief guest, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha explained to the people the need for the use of eco-friendly clay idols and discouraging the POP Idols. She said that it is the time to shun the POP idols as they would affect the water bodies, in which the idols are immersed.

The Commissioner of Ongole Municipal Corporation, M Venkateswara Rao, requested the Vinayaka Chaviti Puja organising committees to ensure the removal of the puja materials, toxic and other decorative items from the idols before immersion in water bodies and thus protect water bodies from pollution.

As part of the awareness programme, the APPCB RO Ongole officials distributed about 2000 clay Ganesh idols free of cost to the public. The mayor and the officials also released a poster on this occasion, with environmentally friendly slogans on the usage of clay idols instead of Plaster of Paris idols, and things to be taken care of during the immersion of Ganesh idols to reduce impact on water bodies. Awareness was also created for the public by way of streetplays through the Kala Jatha team.