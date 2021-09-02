Ongole : People's organisations seek protection for women

Ongole : The government should control the attacks and atrocities on women and girls, demanded the leaders of various women and public organisations in the protest held at the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the protest presided by the AIDWA district president U Adilakshmi, the Mahilabhyudaya Samithi district president Tella Aruna demanded the government to form committees with the women organisation to control the atrocities, introduce lessons on women issues in the school curriculum, provide justice soon after atrocities are reported.

AIDWA town secretary K Ramadevi said that the government has failed in controlling the atrocities on women. She demanded curbing the vulgarity in programmes broadcast on TV and other media, implement phase-wise prohibition.

POW leader Padma, Mahila Samakhya leader Vijaya and others demanded the government to prohibit alcohol and deliver justice to the victims immediately and protect women in the state.

The JVV leader Pullarao, DYFI leader Babu, SFI leader Edukondalu, Awaaz leader Hussain, KVPS leader A Srinivasa Rao, and others also spoke at the protest and extended support.