Ongole: Plea for GST exemption for tractors supplied on subsidy

Ongole: Members of the District Agriculture Advisory Board requested the government to give GST exemption to the tractors being distributed to the beneficiaries on subsidy under various programmes. In a meeting held in Ongole on Friday, the members asked the officials to provide all services to farmers at Rythu Bharosa Kendras, in time.

DRO P Srinivasulu presided over the Board meeting held at the Collectorate here, where members discussed progress in the implementation of the advisories made in the earlier meeting and the actions to be taken. The members passed resolutions to start paddy procurement centres in Kandukur Assembly constituency by month-end and requested the State government to exempt GST for the tractors being supplied on subsidy.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma advised the officers to work with the aim to fulfil the needs of the farmers immediately. She also asked the Raitu Bharosa Kendras to provide services to the farmers in time, as they require them.

Advisory Board chairman Alla Ravindra Reddy asked the district officials to conduct special melas to register farmers for the e-crop, awareness of zero budget natural farming.

Kandukur MLA Manugunta Mahidhar Reddy asked the officials to take action on the people, who constructed fish tanks in government lands and extend help to the people establishing agri-processing units.

Markapuram MLA Kundurru Nagarjuna Reddy advised the officials to encourage young farmers on crop diversification.

PDCC Bank chairman Dr Madasu Venkaiah questioned why the concerned officials are not attending the district level meetings and advised them to complete e-crop registration within one month of sowing.

Joint Director of Agriculture Srinivasa Rao, Fisheries Joint Director Chandrasekhar Reddy, Animal Husbandry Joint Director Baby Rani, APMIP PD Ravindra Babu, LDM Yugandhar, marketing AD Upendra, ATMA PD Asha Devi, PDCCB CEO Satyavathi, Civil Supplies DM Naradamuni and others also participated in the meeting.