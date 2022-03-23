Ongole: Police rescue missing girl within 2 hours

Ongole: Within two hours after receiving complaint, Prakasam district police found the girl, who disappeared from the bed on Tuesday early morning, and reunited her with her parents in Ongole.

Ongole Taluk police received a complaint in the early morning of Tuesday, from Kola Satish Kumar, resident of Sujatha Nagar in Ongole, that their 3-year-old daughter was missing from her bed. Satish runs a milk centre in the area. He said that he noticed his daughter sleeping along with her mother in the hall at 11 pm on Monday when he returned from work. But the next morning his family members woke him up and informed that the girl was missing. After searching the area for a while, the family members filed a complaint with the police at around 6 am.

Taluk CI V Srinivasa Reddy informed the matter to DSP U Nagaraju and SP Malika Garg. The DSP formed four teams under his supervision with CI, SI and other staff and started searching in Ongole town, by coordinating with the police control room. With the help of technology, police found out that the girl walked towards Managamur road and found her at last at SSN College.

Police opined that the girl went out of the house in the early morning, got confused about house and walked for kilometres to go home. The girl's parents and relatives thanked SP Malika Garg, DSP U Nagaraju, CI V Srinivasa Reddy and SI M Devakumar for tracing the girl within two hours.