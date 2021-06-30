Ongole: Prakasam admin plans to bring down Covid cases to less than 1%

Ongole: Prakasam Collector Pravin Kumar informed that they are taking up a special action plan and slogan to bring the Covid positivity rate in the district to less than one per cent.



The Collector along with SP Siddharth Kaushal and Joint Collector TS Chetan told reporters about the steps being taken to reduce the number of Coronavirus cases with the coordination of various departments in the district.

As part of the action plan, the Collector said that they have coined a slogan 'No Mask- No Entry' on every Monday at all government and private offices, business establishments, hotels, restaurants, malls and other organisations and the managements will turn down the people who don't wear a mask from entering in.

He said that the municipal commissioners and the ZP CEO will act as the nodal officers to make sure it is implemented.

On every Tuesday, the Collector said that they will take up the slogan, 'No Mask- No Ride', allowing only the people wearing the masks to travel on the RTC buses, autos and taxis, under the supervision of transport and RTC officials.

The Collector said that the groceries, vegetable shops, other business establishments will deny sales to people who do not wear a mask with the slogan, 'No Mask- No Sale' as the officials take up campaign about it on every Wednesday. The Collector said that they have prepared the action plan for the next three months and have already creating awareness to the owners and workers of various workplaces to strictly follow the spirit of the slogans.