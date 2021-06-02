Ongole : Pravin Kumar appointed Prakasam Collector

Ongole : A 2006 batch IAS officer, Pravin Kumar took charge as the Prakasam district Collector in his chamber at the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

Pravin Kumar, a native of Gaya in Bihar, joined the All India Service as the Assistant Collector at Warangal in 2007.

After serving for nearly two years as MD of APTDC, the government sent him to Ongole as the Prakasam district Collector, while transferring the existing collector Dr Pola Bhaskara as the Commissioner of College Education.

Pravin received accolades for his services as the Joint Collector in Hud Hud relief activities and then as GVMC Commissioner.

After taking charge, he said that he will strive for the successful implementation of the zero corruption policy of the government, with transparency and honesty by all officers from district to the ground level by utilising the direct beneficiary transfer model.