Ongole : Prof Lakshmana Rao receives patent for lever-based dispenser

Ongole : Dr Muppa Lakshmana Rao who is working as a professor in the Bapatla Engineering College has received a patent for his technology and design of 'Leg Operated Lever Based Dispenser', from the Patent Office of Government of India.

The Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks announced that the certificate was issued to Prof Lakshmana Rao in pursuance of and subject to the provision of the Designs Act, 2000 and Design Rules, 2001. He said that the parent will be in force for 10 years.

Responding to receiving the patent, Lakshmana Rao said that patents are the indications of development, and countries across the world are issuing patents in recognition of the research done in designing the tools.

He said that the Leg Operated Lever Based Dispenser is one of the varieties sprinkling sanitisers to hands through legs. He said that his model dispenser is widely used in programs to control the spread of Coronavirus, by sanitizing hands and killing it.