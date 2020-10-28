Ongole: Rajarao appointed member of district Aarogyasri EHS Committee

Ongole: Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust has recommended the Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association Prakasam district unit president Vinukonda Rajarao as member of the district-level management committee to monitor the implementation of the Employees Health Scheme (EHS).

Rajarao expressed gratitude to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, APGEA state president and other office-bearers along with the Prakasam district government employees and local association leaders for their confidence in him. He announced that as a member of the district-level management committee to monitor EHS, he will coordinate with the officials and cooperate with the employees in addressing any issues related to better treatments, bills at the network hospitals. He welcomed the employees of all cadres to utilize the benefits of EHS and contact him, if they face any trouble in receiving the treatment for immediate resolution.

Rajarao also congratulated P Srinivas from East Godavari, Syed Chand Basha from Guntur, K Srinivasa Rao from Krishna and GRSN Raju from West Godavari districts for being considered as members in their district-level EHS committees.