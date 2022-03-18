Ongole: Ramesh Sanghamitra Hospital holds health camp for rly staff

Ongole: The Ramesh Sanghamitra Hospital, Ongole, organised health camp for the railway employees in service, retired and their family members at Railway Hospital in Ongole on Thursday.

Vijayawada Railway Division Chief Medical Superintendent Dr M Srilakshmi inaugurated the health camp and advised the 200 plus people to get medical advice from the experts by explaining their health issues. She said that people are suffering from many health issues post-Covid pandemic, mainly those aged more than 50 years are suffering from many problems. She advised the public to try to reduce psychological tensions and lead a healthy lifestyle.

Railway Hospital's Additional Medical Superintendent Dr IV Ramanarao said that they are organising medical camps once every six months for the benefit of the railway employees and their family members.

Ramesh Sanghamitra Hospital COO Dr Harikumar Reddy said that apart from running to hospitals at crucial times, it is advisable for the public to utilise health camps to know the risks at early-stage and get cured. Cardiologist Dr B Nagamony, neurosurgeon Dr B Rajasekhar, spine surgeon Dr D Mahesh, orthopaedic Dr I Venkateswara Reddy, pulmonologist Dr Jahangir Sultan and dermatologist Dr Syamasundari and others also participated in the health camp.