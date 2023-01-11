Ongole: Red Cross hailed for service activities

Ongole (Prakasam District): Prakasam district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar praised the services of Rotary Club and Indian Red Cross Society in the district.

He, along with Mayor Gangada Sujatha, distributed 72 wheelchairs to the people affected by fluorosis and unable to walk at IRCS building here on Tuesday. Rotary Club and Prakasam district unit of Indian Red Cross Society had sponsored the wheelchairs.

After paying rich tributes to Henry Dunant, founder of Red Cross, the Collector informed that they are bringing blood cell testing and segregating machines worth Rs 4.2 crore to the district very soon and advised the public to utilise the services of Indian Red Cross Society. He observed that it is time to increase the membership in Red Cross Society to expand its services further. He advised the officials to take up special drives at ward and village secretariat level from this month. Stating that the government has introduced family physician programme at ground level already, he suggested the Red Cross also expand its services to all households.

The Collector said that the government is taking measures to eradicate fluorosis in the district, particularly in western region. He said that they would connect Water Grid to the villages to supply safe drinking water, by completing the Veligonda project.

Mayor Sujatha appreciated the services of Red Cross Society, as its name only strikes the mind when one needs blood for transfusion.

Indian Red Cross Society district chairman P Prakash Babu said that they would offer wheelchairs not only to people affected by fluorosis but also to those, who cannot walk for other reasons.

IRCS district vice-chairman

CV Reddy, DMHO Rajyalakshmi, NCD-RBSK programme officer Dr Bhagiradhi Devi, Municipal Commissioner M Venkateswara Rao, Rotary

Club members Ravi Srinivas, Lakshminarayana and others participated in

the programme.