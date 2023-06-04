Ongole: ‘Reverse shoulder replacement helps to do daily chores again’

Ongole : The specialist doctors at KIMS Ongole informed that the ‘Reverse Shoulder Replacement’ is helpful for patients, who are suffering from arthritis of shoulder joint due to specific conditions.

They said that recent reverse shoulder replacement surgery done to patient is successful, and the patient is preparing to perform her daily activities with the support of physiotherapy.

In a press meet held at the hospital, the KIMS Ongole medical superintendent Dr T Srihari Reddy informed that a 69-year-old woman from Zarugumalli in the district consulted the orthopaedic surgeon Dr K Manoj.

She said that she is suffering from shoulder pain for almost a decade, and there is no respite from the pain even though her relatives took her to doctors in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. She complained that the pain is unbearable and unable to perform regular work at home. Srihari explained that after consideration of the condition of her shoulder, a team of doctors’ performed reverse should replacement surgery last Wednesday.

Reddy said that they conducted X-Ray and MRI diagnosis to patient and found that her shoulder is completely torn and damaged and suggested to undergo reverse shoulder replacement surgery. He said that they performed the high-cost surgery, under a reasonable budget, and the patient is recovering now.

The hospital chief operating officer K Ankireddy appreciated the doctors including Dr Manoj, Dr Srinath, Dr Uday Kumar, and anaesthetist Dr M Ramakrishna, and their supporting staff, for the success of reverse should replacement surgery.

He thanked MD Bollineni Bhaskara Rao, and ED T Giri Naidu for providing hospital with better equipment and allowing them to perform the surgery at a reasonable cost.