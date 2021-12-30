Ongole: RJDs, DEOs told to make arrangements

Ongole: The Union government in association with National Yogasana Sports Federation has scheduled a massive Surya Namaskar performance by the students from various States in the country as part of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) for Andhra Pradesh ordered the regional joint directors (RJDs) and district education officers (DEOs) to make arrangements for the Surya Namaskar programme in all the schools under their jurisdiction.

In the proceedings issued by him, SCERT Director Dr B Prathap Reddy told the RJDs and DEOs of school education in the State, "The undersecretary to the Government of India at the Ministry of Education informed that as part of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence, the NYSF has decided to run a project - 75 crore Surya Namaskar." He explained that the 75 crore Surya Namaskar will be performed by three lakh students from 30,000 institutes in 30 States, from January 1, 2022 to February 7, 2022. The RJDs and DEOs were ordered to ensure that the programme will be implemented as per the schedule.

Prakasam DEO B Vijay Bhaskar explained that there are 4,81,272 students at 4,305 schools in the district. He said instructions were being issued to schools to select the students interested in performing yoga and Surya Namaskar as part of the announced programme. He said there will be a music yoga programme also on January 26, during Republic Day celebrations, and the best yoga practising students will participate in it.