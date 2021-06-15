Ongole: Roundtable demands withdrawal of hiked taxes

Ongole: The all-party roundtable held by the CPI Prakasam district unit here on Monday demanded the government to withdraw the decision to hike property tax and water charges besides introducing garbage tax. It requested the public to support the protests scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The CPI town secretary Bommisetty Chandrasekhar presided over the roundtable in which the CPI district secretary ML Narayana, CPM district secretary Punati Anjaneyulu, TDP leader Kamepalli Srinivasa Rao, Congress state vice-president Sripati Prakasam and leaders from public organisations and other political parties also participated.

The speakers opined that the government which should extend a helping hand to the people already in distress due to the Covid pandemic, is putting a burden on the public by increasing the taxes. They said that the people who contracted Covid had spent Rs 1 lakh to 10 lakh for the treatment by mortgaging their properties. Now, the government is harassing them with tax enhancement.

They said that the BJP government at the Centre has initiated the new tax system and thus forcing the State governments to increase the taxes to take more loans showing the income.

They said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State has released GO Nos 196, 197 and 198 to burden the poor and middleclass people. They demanded the government to withdraw the decision to enhance taxes and announce that they are not increasing any taxes for two years, as the Kerala government already announced.