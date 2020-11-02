Ongole: RUDSETI offers free training course in two-wheeler mechanism

Ongole: The Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute (RUDSETI) will conduct 30 days of free training programme in two-wheeler mechanism for the unemployed men from the Prakasam district.

The RUDSETI, which is jointly established by the Canara Bank and Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara Educational Trust, will conduct the free training program in its premises in Ongole and offers free boarding and lodging to the candidates.

The director of the RUDSETI, GS Murthy announced that the training programs in the two-wheeler mechanism will start on November 16, 2020. He said that the candidate must be a native of the Prakasam district and have minimum educational qualification of Class VII. He announced that the interested candidates of age between 19 and 45 can send their full bio-data to Director, RUDSETI, TTDC Compound, 4th Lane 11 Cross Line, Bhagyanagar, Ongole- 523001 by November 15 and may contact on 7032965224 for any more information.