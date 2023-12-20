Ongole: SEB official in ACB net

Ongole: The Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths raided the office of the District Special Enforcement Bureau here and caught a junior assistant while accepting bribe from a petitioner here on Tuesday.

According to the ACB staff, a car belonging to the wife of Swarna Mallikharjuna Rao of Rajeev Nagar in Ongole was seized by SEB.

When Mallikharjuna Rao requested to process the file to release the car, a junior assistant cum camp clerk at the district SEB Office Syed Farook Ahmed asked bribe of Rs 8,000 from the petitioner.

To issue the orders for the release of the car, the JA demanded more Rs 7,000 from the petitioner. Vexed with the behaviour of the officer, Mallikharjuna Rao complained to the ACB.

On the direction of the ACB officers, the petitioner handed over the money to the junior assistant at his office. The ACB staff immediately caught the officer and seized the money from him. The ACB officials informed the public that they need not bribe any officer for their work, and advised them to utilise the toll-free number 14400 to complain about the corrupted officers.