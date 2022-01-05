Ongole: Services of women police in secretariats lauded

Ongole: Prakasam district police on Tuesday celebrated New Year by inviting Mahila police working at ward and village secretariats in their respective police station purview and cutting a cake with them. The station house officers praised the services of Mahila police in reporting and controlling crime and said that they became an integral part of the police department.



Prakasam district SP Malika Garg invited a few Mahila police to the district police office on Monday and celebrated the New Year by cutting a cake. Taking a cue from their boss, the station house officers and other staff of various police stations in the district celebrated the occasion with Mahila police.

Speaking on the occasion, the police officers said the women police are working as a bridge between people in their ward or village and the police station and sharing important information on antisocial and criminal activities at ground level. They praised the women police also for playing a crucial role in protecting children and elderly and taking issues like eve-teasing and harassment on women to the higher officials for quick response. They told them to perform their duties with collective efforts and to better their performance compared to last year and to continue the same spirit in new year.

The senior officers advised the women police to have a clear understanding of their ward and village, local issues and situations. They ordered them to attend the meeting in the police station every Tuesday and prepare a weekly action plan to resolve the issues in their field. The women police were advised to respond to the complaints immediately and bring them to their notice, prevent crime against women, keep a vigil on the sale of gutka, arrack and gambling activities, create awareness on Disha app and encourage women to install it and work to prevent child marriages and child labour in their limits.

The women police thanked the station house officers and other staff in the police stations for celebrating New Year along with them and expressed gratitude to district SP Malika Garg for encouraging them continuously.