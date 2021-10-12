Ongole: SP Malika Garg pats children of cops for excelling in studies

Ongole: Prakasam district SP Malika Garg presented merit scholarships to children of police personnel in the district on Tuesday.

She advised them to set their goal, a right one, while they are still in the college and strive to achieve it.

The Police department is issuing meritorious scholarships to the children of police from the AP Police Education Fund every year. The SP handed over the cheques for Rs 9,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 to 76 children of police personnel working in the district. The students scored best marks in Class 10, Intermediate, Diploma, Degree, Engineering, MBA, MBBS and other PG courses in the 2019- 20 academic year.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that she was very happy for them to receive these scholarships. She observed that the students had studied well and got good marks so far and wished that they would continue to study well and get a good job in the future. She advised them to study well and rise to higher peaks without any bad habits in the coming studies. Addressing the parents of the students, she said that the police duties are very difficult and there is very little time to spend with the family. However, she said that the parents are giving good guidance and all the facilities for the education of their children so that the children of every police personnel should study well and bring good name not just to their parents, district, but to the country.

All the students who received the scholarships expressed their happiness. They thanked the DGP and district SP and promised that they would excel in further education.

The additional SP, B Ravi Chandra, DSB DSP B Mariyadasu, DPO AO M Sulochana and other staff also participated in the programme.