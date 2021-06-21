Ongole: SP Siddharth Kaushal orders beefing up security of women in city

Ongole: Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal conducted a surprise inspection in the suburbs of Ongole town on Monday and made several suggestions for the increase of surveillance to provide maximum safety to women.

The SP went on an extensive tour around the town on a two-wheeler and visited the places where incidents like abuse of women occurred in the past and also identified suspicious places where crime may likely to take place.

He inspected Mangamuru Ashram Road, Sarvereddy Palem road, Kotha Mamidipalem road, Koppolu Flyover bridge, Dasarajupalli Flyover bridge, KIMS Flyover bridge in the outskirts of the town and gave various instructions on beefing up the vigil to prevent any illegal and anti-social activity in those areas.

The SP ordered the officers to regularly inspect the suburbs in their limits across the district and keep up a special vigil on the areas where untoward incidents occurred earlier. He also asked them to identify and counsel people involved in atrocities against women, attacked the elders and lovers in the suburbs and increase surveillance on them.

He advised officers to make frequent inspections in the areas surrounding liquor shops to prevent illegal activities. He ordered the officers to strictly enforce the daytime lurking beats and night beat system along with regular patrols in the secluded areas and areas where untoward incidents likely to take place.

SP Siddharth Kaushal directed the officials to take initiatives to encourage all women in the district to download the Disha App on their android mobile phones, for use in case of emergency. He warned that those who committed attacks on women in the district will not be spared and strict action would be taken against them.

He also warned the department officials that action will be initiated on them also if they are negligent in women safety issues. The Ongole DSP KVVNV Prasad, SB DSP Mariyadas, Ongole Taluka CI V Srinivasa Reddy, town SIs and other personnel also accompanied the SP.